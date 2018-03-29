Armed and dangerous suspect wanted in shooting of Hopkinsville, KY officer

The man is said to be driving a stolen white 1997 Chevy Z71 extended cab pickup with a Harley Davidson sticker on the back window. It has Kentucky tag 2070GH. (Source: Benton, KY Police Department)

35-year-old James Kennith Decoursey is wanted in the shooting of the Hopkinsville, KY officer. (Source: Benton, KY Police Department)

An armed and dangerous man is wanted in the shooting of a Hopkinsville, KY police officer.

The incident happened at 5:10 p.m. on Thursday, March 29 near Paulette Court in Hopkinsville.

38-year-old Phillip Meacham was shot by the suspect and later died from his injuries at Jennie Stuart Medical Center.

According to KSP Post 2 Officer Rob Austin, Meacham was an officer with Hopkinsville PD since May 2017.

He also worked for Christian County Sheriff's Office for 12 years prior to Hopkinsville PD.

According to Hopkinsville Police, an off-duty police officer was pulled over in his personal vehicle by a man pretending to be a police officer.

Police are searching for 34-year-old James Kennith Decoursey.

He is described as a white male, 6'1" tall, 260 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Decoursey is said to be driving a stolen white 1997 Chevy Z71 extended cab pickup with a Harley Davidson sticker on the back window. It has a Kentucky tag 2070GH.

It is possible that Decoursey has switched vehicles.

The Kentucky State Police Special Response Team has responded to the area to assist in the search, the Tennessee Highway Patrol aircraft section is assisting, along with multiple local and federal agencies.

Kentucky Governor Bevin took to Twitter to acknowledge the officer's death.

Tonight a police officer in Hopkinsville, KY was killed in the line of duty — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) March 29, 2018

Hopkinsville Mayor Carter Hendricks said all resources are directed toward locating this suspect and his prayers are with HPD and with the fallen officer’s family.

If anyone has any updates on Decoursey's location, please contact local law enforcement.

Kentucky State Police is urging anyone who comes in contact with him to please use caution. He is considered armed and dangerous.

