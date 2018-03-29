Armed and dangerous suspect shot and killed by law enforcement

The man is said to be driving a stolen white 1997 Chevy Z71 extended cab pickup with a Harley Davidson sticker on the back window. It has Kentucky tag 2070GH. (Source: Benton, KY Police Department)

35-year-old James Kennith Decoursey is wanted in the shooting of the Hopkinsville, KY officer. (Source: Benton, KY Police Department)

Officers with the Kentucky State Police confirm that James K. Decoursey was shot and killed by law enforcement after an encounter in Clarksville, Tennessee.

They said Decoursey was found in Clarksville where he had a brief encounter with law enforcement. He was shot and died from his injuries according to police.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations is investigating the incident that happened in Clarksville.

According to the TBI, authorities issued a BOLO — be-on-the-lookout — for Decoursey, and developed information he had stolen a white truck and may have been in a particular area of Clarksville, Tennessee. Law enforcement officers from several agencies, including the Clarksville Police Department, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and the United States Marshals Service met in the area and found the stolen vehicle in the parking lot of a restaurant on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard according to investigators.

At the same time, investigators said a call came into authorities from a hotel across the street, saying that a man matching Decoursey’s description was there asking for a cigarette. The law enforcement officers headed in the direction of the hotel, when two deputies from Montgomery County and one U.S. marshal encountered Decoursey walking across Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, back toward the restaurant.

TBI investigators said Decoursey appears to have ignored commands from officers and the situation escalated, resulting in the law enforcement officers firing upon Decoursey, killing him. No law enforcement officers sustained injury in the incident.

Decoursey was considered armed and dangerous. He was wanted in the shooting of a Hopkinsville, KY police officer.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell released a statement on the death of 38-year-old police officer Phillip Meacham.

“Last night’s targeted act of violence against one of Kentucky’s finest is shocking. Elaine and I send our prayers to the family of Officer Phillip Meacham, the Hopkinsville Police Department, and the entire community struggling with this loss. Kentucky’s law enforcement put their own safety at risk every day facing serious dangers, and our communities are made safer by their service and sacrifice. Officer Meacham’s bravery won’t be forgotten.”

The incident happened at 5:10 p.m. on Thursday, March 29 near Paulette Court in Hopkinsville.

Meacham was shot by the suspect and later died from his injuries at Jennie Stuart Medical Center.

According to KSP Post 2 Officer Rob Austin, Meacham was an officer with Hopkinsville PD since May 2017.

He also worked for Christian County Sheriff's Office for 12 years prior to Hopkinsville PD.

According to Hopkinsville Police, an off-duty police officer was pulled over in his personal vehicle by a man pretending to be a police officer.

Police were searching for 34-year-old Decoursey.

The Kentucky State Police Special Response Team responded to the area to assist in the search, the Tennessee Highway Patrol aircraft section is assisting, along with multiple local and federal agencies.

Kentucky Governor Bevin took to Twitter to acknowledge the officer's death.

Tonight a police officer in Hopkinsville, KY was killed in the line of duty — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) March 29, 2018

Hopkinsville Mayor Carter Hendricks said all resources were directed toward locating this suspect and his prayers are with HPD and with the fallen officer’s family.

