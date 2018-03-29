VOTER GUIDE: MO general municipal elections

See some of the ballot issues in southeast Missouri for the general municipal election. (Source: Stock image/KFVS)

Voters will take to the polls on Tuesday, April 3 for the Missouri General Municipal Elections.

Register to vote:

You must be 17 1/2 years old to register and 18 to vote.

Must register for Primary Election by July 11, 2018.

Must register for General Election by October 10, 2018.

Click here for online voting registration

Other requirements:

You must be a citizen of the United States.

You must be a resident of the state of Missouri.

You must be registered in county of residence by 4th Wednesday preceding an election to vote in that election.

Exceptions:

Person who is adjudged incapacitated.

Person who is confined under a sentence of imprisonment.

Person who is on probation or parole after a conviction of a felony or misdemeanor connected with the right of suffrage.

Missouri has a photo ID Requirement for Voting

You must present one of the following forms of valid/non-expired photo ID:

Missouri Driver or Non-Driver License

Passport

Military ID

You can click here to look at the sample ballots for southeast Missouri.

We'll be following the Heartland ballot issues below:

Bollinger Co.

Woodland Fire Protection District Annexation Proposition

Butler Co.

Twin Rivers Proposition K.I.D.S.

Cape Girardeau Co.

Stormwater sales tax extension proposition

Jackson Public Safety sales tax proposition

Oak Ridge Proposition 2 for new school additions

Carter Co.

Van Buren waterworks and sewage system $9 million overhaul

Dunklin Co.

Pemiscot Co. School Prop K.I.D.S. - $1.1 million

Kennett School Prop K.I.D.S. Phase III - $5.8 million

Clarkton police chief race

Clarkton mayor race

Iron Co.

Proposition to provide funds to Iron County Hospital with sales tax

Iron Co. Special School Levy Election Proposition Blue Jays

Pemiscot Co.

Caruthersville mayor race

Pemiscot Co. Proposition K.I.D.S. keep improving district schools

Ripley Co.

Doniphan mayor race

Scott Co.

Scott Co. Special School Levy Election Proposition F.A.C.T.S.

Sikeston mayor race

Scott City mayor race

St. Francois Co.

Bismark R-V School Dist. safety-related improvements

Stoddard Co.

Bloomfield Special School Levy Election Proposition K.I.D.S.

Washington Co.

Potosi Proposition P - sales tax to help fund Potosi Police Department

