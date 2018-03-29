VOTER GUIDE: MO general municipal elections

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Deputies are on the scene of a shooting that has taken place in Allenville, Missouri.
Friday was a nice break from the rain, but the Big Muddy River near Murphysboro, Illinois continues to rise, and the rains this weekend will bring more water flooded areas.
Members of Lakeland Baptist Church in Carbondale spread their faith across town on Good Friday with a fitting tradition
Easter is just around the corner and veterinarians are warning pet owners about common items found around the holiday that could put your furry friend in danger.
The liquor license for Hollywood Lounge in Carbondale, Illinois was suspended on Friday, March 30.
Officer Blane Salamoni, one of two officers on the scene of the shooting, was termination after a review by internal affairs.
A family in China thought they were raising a cuddly, family dog. However, as the "dog" grew up, Duan and her family started to feel as if something wasn't right.
Janice and Carl Duffner planted an extensive flower garden in their front yard instead of grass, which has planting beds, mulched areas, two small ponds, paths and seating areas.
If you're addicted to watching Netflix, there's a job that will pay you to binge-watch their original programming.
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.
Seventy-two people were rounded up during Slick John, a 4-day operation targeting human trafficking and prostitution in Shreveport. Here are the names and some of the photographs of those arrested.
All lanes of I-26 West have reopened Spartanburg County Friday morning following multiple crashes, one of which was deadly.
The officer who fired the shots that killed Alton Sterling has been fired, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul confirmed Friday.
The picture speaks volumes. Seven-year-old Curteria Thomas is smiling and giving the peace sign just hours after being carried down tracks by a train.
Millington parents are behind bars, accused of abusing their 9-year-old daughter after the girl was caught trying to steal food from her teacher.
