VOTER GUIDE: MO general municipal elections

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

Voters will take to the polls on Tuesday, April 3 for the Missouri General Municipal Elections.

Register to vote:

  • You must be 17 1/2 years old to register and 18 to vote.
  • Must register for Primary Election by July 11, 2018.
  • Must register for General Election by October 10, 2018.

Other requirements:

  • You must be a citizen of the United States.
  • You must be a resident of the state of Missouri.
  • You must be registered in county of residence by 4th Wednesday preceding an election to vote in that election.

Exceptions:

  • Person who is adjudged incapacitated.
  • Person who is confined under a sentence of imprisonment.
  • Person who is on probation or parole after a conviction of a felony or misdemeanor connected with the right of suffrage.

Missouri has a photo ID Requirement for Voting

You must present one of the following forms of valid/non-expired photo ID:

  • Missouri Driver or Non-Driver License
  • Passport
  • Military ID

We'll be following the Heartland ballot issues below:

Bollinger Co.

  • Woodland Fire Protection District Annexation Proposition

Butler Co.

  • Twin Rivers Proposition K.I.D.S.

Cape Girardeau Co.

Carter Co.

  • Van Buren waterworks and sewage system $9 million overhaul

Dunklin Co.

  • Pemiscot Co. School Prop K.I.D.S. - $1.1 million
  • Kennett School Prop K.I.D.S. Phase III - $5.8 million
  • Clarkton police chief race
  • Clarkton mayor race

Iron Co.

Pemiscot Co.

  • Caruthersville mayor race
  • Pemiscot Co. Proposition K.I.D.S. keep improving district schools

Ripley Co.

  • Doniphan mayor race

Scott Co.

  • Scott Co. Special School Levy Election Proposition F.A.C.T.S.
  • Sikeston mayor race
  • Scott City mayor race

St. Francois Co.

  • Bismark R-V School Dist. safety-related improvements

Stoddard Co.

  • Bloomfield Special School Levy Election Proposition K.I.D.S.

Washington Co.

  • Potosi Proposition P - sales tax to help fund Potosi Police Department

