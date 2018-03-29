RESULTS: MO general municipal elections

See some of the ballot issues in southeast Missouri for the general municipal election. (Source: Stock image/KFVS)

Voters took to the polls on Tuesday, April 3 for the Missouri General Municipal Elections.

The polls closed at 7 p.m.

You can click here to check results as they come in.

You can click here to look at the sample ballots for southeast Missouri.

We'll be following the Heartland ballot issues below:

Bollinger Co.

Woodland Fire Protection District Annexation Proposition - Final results: 265 voted "yes" on proposition and 57 voted "no"

Butler Co.

Twin Rivers Proposition K.I.D.S. - Final results: 1,248 voted "no" and 229 voted "yes"

Cape Girardeau Co.

Stormwater sales tax extension proposition - Final results: 2,226 "yes" and 518 "no"

Jackson Public Safety sales tax proposition - Final results: 1,083 voted "yes" on proposition and 338 voted "no"

Oak Ridge Proposition 2 for new school additions - Final results: 136 voted "yes" on proposition and 36 voted "no"

Carter Co.

Van Buren waterworks and sewage system $9 million overhaul - Final results: 168 voted "yes" and 69 voted "no"

Dunklin Co.

Kennett School Prop K.I.D.S. Phase III - $5.8 million - Final results: 861 voted "yes" and 270 voted "no"

Clarkton police chief race - 156 voted David Dillard, 46 voted Justin Redden, and 24 voted Brian A. Johnson

Clarkton mayor race - Final results: 143 voted Eunice (Diane) Riley, 54 voted Tracey Redden, and 26 voted Terry Redden, Jr.

Iron Co.

Proposition to provide funds to Iron County Hospital with sales tax - Final results: 955 voted "yes" and 573 voted "no"

Iron Co. Special School Levy Election Proposition Blue Jays - Final results: 247 voted "yes" and 188 voted "no"

Pemiscot Co.

Caruthersville mayor race - Final results: 964 voted for Sue Grantham and 247 voted for Mike McGraw

Pemiscot Co. Proposition K.I.D.S. keep improving district schools - Final results: 1,230 voted "yes" and 587 voted "no"

Ripley Co.

Doniphan mayor race - Final results: 217 voted Dennis Cox and 90 voted Terry Cooper

Scott Co.

Scott Co. Special School Levy Election Proposition F.A.C.T.S. - Final results: 113 voted "yes" and 99 voted "no"

Sikeston mayor race - Final results: 832 voted Steven Burch and 223 voted John Graham

Scott City mayor race - Final results: 563 voted Norman Brant and 241 voted Ronald Cummins

St. Francois Co.

Bismark R-V School Dist. safety-related improvements - Final results: 254 voted "yes" and 119 voted "no"

Stoddard Co.

Bloomfield Special School Levy Election Proposition A - Final results: 291 voted "yes" and 103 voted "no"

Washington Co.

Potosi Proposition P - sales tax to help fund Potosi Police Department - Final results: 246 voted "yes" and 111 voted "no"

