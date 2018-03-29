Investigation after shots fired at pedestrian in Sikeston, MO

A passenger in a White Pontiac G-6 opened fire on a pedestrian and witnesses say they heard up to 10 shots fired. (Source: KFVS)

A pedestrian was shot at in Sikeston on Thursday, March 29 around 3:45 p.m in the 400 block of Brannum.

According to DPS Sergent Jon Broom, a passenger in a White Pontiac G-6 opened fire on a pedestrian and witnesses say they heard up to 10 shots fired.

Police believe it is connected to a series of shootings across the Heartland in recent weeks.

The pedestrian walked away from the scene and the vehicle took off.

No one is believed to injured.

Broom said they believe this incident is connected to recent shootings in Sikeston, Cape Girardeau, East Cape Girardeau and Charleston.

Sikeston DPS is following several leads.

