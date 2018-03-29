Competition seeking Sikeston, MO mayoral seat for the first time in a decade

Graham said if elected, Sikeston residents can expect more jobs and less crime. (Source: Kelsey Anderson, KFVS)

Missouri municipal elections are set for Tuesday, April 3, and most of the mayoral races in Southeast Missouri are uncontested.

But for the first time in almost a decade, there's actually more than one person running for mayor in Sikeston.

"We've got more work to do. I've been a big part of working with these groups and I want to help continue that effort," said Mayor Steven Burch who's running for reelection.

In 2015, Burch ran for mayor of Sikeston uncontested, this year John Graham is also running for the seat.

"There are a lot of things in Sikeston that need to change, we've had some awesome quality of life increases but we have a lot of things that need to change," said Graham.

Graham said if elected, Sikeston residents can expect more jobs and less crime.

"It will be a safer community because I'm aggressively going to go after the crime in our town and also I'm going to aggressively go after businesses to locate in Sikeston," said Graham.

Burch said his job is not finished and he wants to continue working for Sikeston.

"The community is coming together around a lot of products we've had a lot of good economic development, we've had a lot of good retail growth, construction of hotels, movie theaters mainly because the community is going in a really good direction and I'm fortunate enough to work with a lot of people who support the community and I want to continue being apart of that," said Burch.

For more information on this year's races visit Heartlandvotes.com.

Don't forget Missouri voting laws have changed so when you head to the polls make sure you have the proper documentation.

