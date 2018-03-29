Cape Girardeau man shaves beard for a cause

A shave and a haircut, it's probably a pretty normal situation for most. But the reason behind Chris Sautter's shave was a little special today.(Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)

A shave and a haircut, it's probably a pretty normal situation for most. But the reason behind Chris Sautter's shave was a little special.

He's an employee at Marcos Pizza in Cape Girardeau and he had his beard shaved after his co-workers helped raise $1,500 for lymphoma research.

The district manager of the store set an original goal of $1,000, their store manager changed it to $1,265.38 as a joke but because of Chris' deal of $1,500, they ended up getting $1,512.69.

"Yea I mean they were motivated enough to raise the money and get it done so I got to live up to my word right?" said Sautter. "So here I am."

Sautter says it is all worth it and he's hoping more research can be done for lymphoma.

The store will continue to collect funds through Monday.

