H&M coming to Paducah Kentucky Oaks Mall

H&M will be opening a new location at the Kentucky Oaks Mall.

The new location is set to open by the summer of 2019, near Dillard's Home Store.

H&M only has seven other locations in Kentucky, and according to the release, that the Paducah store will be the only H&M within 100 miles of Paducah.

If you are interested in working for the new store, visit here.

