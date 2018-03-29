Milano Rail and Mt. Vernon agree on 7th St. RR crossing

According to Mt. Vernon, Illinois City Manager Mary Ellen Bechtel, an agreement is being finalized towards the opening of the 7th Street railroad crossing.

The closure has been on safety and economic development, according to Bechtel.

Milano Rail Services agrees that opening the crossing will benefit the residents of Mt. Vernon and the railway.

In 2012, an Evansville Western representative came before the City Council stating reasons to close the crossing. The City Council voted to close the 7th Street crossing for rail improvements and to support business expansion.

Evansville Western Railway has agreed that their safety concerns have been addressed.

Improvements include modernizing the safety signals, installing crossing arms, and upgrading the roadway.

The will be submitting a funding request to IDOT for a grant through the Illinois Grade Crossing Protection Fund for the crossing improvements and safety signals.

