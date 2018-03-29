Cape Girardeau Public Schools: Pistol found on high school campus; no threat to students

A pistol was found on the campus of Cape Girardeau Central High School on Thursday. (Source: KFVS)

A pistol was found on campus at Central High School in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Thursday, March 29.

According to the Cape Girardeau Public School District, the pistol was immediately confiscated without issue, no students were harmed and authorities were involved.

The district said in a press release that the administration received information from another student that led them to the pistol.

They said a juvenile student brought the pistol from home and "gave no indication they were prepared to use it or to cause harm to anyone."

According to the school district, the student was turned over to Juvenile and they will continue to work with area authorities.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.