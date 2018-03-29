Man allegedly robbed at gunpoint after accepting ride in West Frankfort, IL

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating an alleged armed robbery that happened on a rural road north of Johnston City on Wednesday, March 28.

According to deputies, a man was walking in West Frankfort when he accepted a ride from a female acquaintance and three unknown males in a silver extended cab truck.

They drove to a remote location north of Johnston City, where two men allegedly pointed handguns at the victim and the third man allegedly had a knife.

Deputies say the victim was forced from the truck and then the vehicle left the area.

Anyone with any information about this armed robbery is asked to contact the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at 618-997-6541.

