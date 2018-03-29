Former SEMO pitcher, Lucchesi, to start for Padres Friday

Former Southeast Missouri State Redhawks pitcher, Joey Lucchesi, is set to make his major league debut on Friday, March 30, starting for the San Diego Padres.

The Padres will play host to the Milwaukee Brewers at 9:10 p.m. CST.

Lucchesi, a Newark, California native, impressed the Padres in spring training, pitching in four games, starting two. His stats include 11.2 innings pitched, 1.78 ERA, 9 strikeouts and 5 walks.

Lucchesi played for SEMO in 2015 and 2016, earning OVC Pitcher of the Year both years. He was drafted by the Padres in the fourth round in 2016.

That year in the Padres minor league system, he put up an incredible 1.29 ERA, pitching in 15 games. Even more impressive was the 56 strikeouts and only three walks.

He started single-A in 2017 and then moving up to Double-A later in the year. His combined stats include 2.20 ERA in 24 games pitched, with 148 strikeouts and 33 walks.

Lucchesi starts on Friday due to an injured Dinelson Lamet, but with numbers like he posted last year and in spring training this year, look for this former SEMO star to be in more major league games this season.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.