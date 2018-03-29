Former SEMO pitcher, Lucchesi, to start for Padres Friday

A study by The Associated Press determined the average major league salary on opening day dropped slightly following an offseason of slashed contracts for many free agents and the decisions to start three highly...
A study by The Associated Press determined the average major league salary on opening day dropped slightly following an offseason of slashed contracts for many free agents and the decisions to start three highly paid players in the minor leagues.
The 2018 Major League Baseball season started with a bang when Ian Happ of the Cubs homered on the very first pitch.
Former Southeast Missouri State Redhawks pitcher, Joey Lucchesi, is set to make his major league debut on Friday, March 30, starting for the San Diego Padres.
Matt Davidson became the fourth player in major league history to homer three times on opening day, the White Sox went deep six times total and Chicago routed the Kansas City Royals 14-7 on Thursday to spoil their...
