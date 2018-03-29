2018 Illinois state fair spring savings spectacular

The Illinois State Fair is gearing up for an exciting and fun filled carnival this summer. (Source: www.agr.state.il.us)

The Illinois State Fair is gearing up for an exciting and fun-filled carnival this summer. Many fairgoers will attend from all over the Heartland to join in on the fun.

This year’s fair is introducing a lot of cool attractions like a brand new roller coaster called the Bullet Train! It ascends 33-feet in the air for a series of turns, curves, and drops.

"This will be the first year the fair will have a roller coaster on the grounds, "said State Fair Manager, Luke Sailer. "Fairgoers can soar to new heights aboard this centerpiece of the Carnival Midway.”

Not only will there be new rides for thrill seekers, but even better for big families, the fair is having a Spring Savings Spectacular right now! So instead of emptying your wallet at the door, you can look into purchasing a Mega Pass or an Admission Booklet and still have some money left over for entertainment.

The Mega Pass is the best deal featured for this year’s fair. It provides attendees with unlimited rides at the Carnival Midway and Adventure Village every day of the fair, August 9 – 19. The only exclusions not included with the pass are for the Giant Slide, Sky Glide, and Tram. The Mega Pass costs a reasonable low price of $70.

Admission Booklets are also available for purchase now. The booklet contains eleven any-day adult admissions to the 2018 fair or 10 senior admissions. An adult admission booklet is $60, and a senior admission booklet is $30.

Both the Mega Passes and Admission Booklets can be purchased at the Emmerson Building on the state fairgrounds, by phone (217-782-0775), or online at illinoisstatefair.info.

The Mega Pass is only available until July 31 so be sure to take advantage of the savings now. August 1, the price will increase to $90 through the end of the fair.

Come enjoy the end of summer at the 2018 Illinois State Fair, August 9-19 in Springfield, Ill.

Come enjoy the end of summer at the 2018 Illinois State Fair, August 9-19 in Springfield, Ill.

