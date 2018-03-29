'All clear' after suspicious backpack found outside Cape Girardeau building

The scene is all clear (Source: KFVS)

They x-rayed the package and it appeared safe. (Source: KFVS)

Officers investigated a suspicious backpack found outside a building in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Thursday, March 29.

According to an alert from Southeast Missouri State University, the backpack was found outside the Band Annex Building at 416 Morgan Oak. This is near the River Campus of Southeast Missouri State University.

It was called into police around 1:20 p.m.

The SEMO Regional Bomb Squad deemed the backpack "all clear" after an investigation.

Officers finished going through the contents of the bag. A lunch box, a vintage camera, and video games were found in the bag.

Sgt. Joey Hann said electronic wires were exposed and after examination, it looked not to be intentional.

According to Sikeston DPS Chief Mike Williams, they got a call about a suspicious package and they don't question the caller, they just treat the package as being suspicious.

He said the x-rayed the package and it appeared safe. They went ahead and emptied it to see what was inside.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department and Southeast Department of Public Safety were at the scene investigating.

According to the alert from Southeast Missouri State University, a perimeter was set around the area and traffic in the area was restricted. Part of Morgan Oak was locked down.

Bomb squad is on the scene of a suspicious back pack near the SEMO river campus. Part of Morgan Oak is locked down. @kfvsnews pic.twitter.com/PuncppCHu0 — Hank Cavagnaro KFVS (@HcavagnaroKFVS) March 29, 2018

