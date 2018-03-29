Scene cleared after semi jackknifes, blocks traffic on I-55 in C - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Scene cleared after semi jackknifes, blocks traffic on I-55 in Cape Girardeau, MO

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Police reported a jackknifed semi at southbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. According to police dispatch, the scene was cleared by around 4:30 p.m.

According to Sgt. Rick Schmidt, it all began around 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 29.

Viewers in the area reported traffic was backed up. MoDOT was called due to the truck running into the cables. 

According to police, it occurred at the 95-mile marker near Hwy. 74.

The fire department was called due to the smell of fuel.

No word on if there are any injuries.

