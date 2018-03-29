Scene cleared after semi jackknifes, blocks traffic on I-55 in Cape Girardeau, MO

No word on if there are any injuries. (Source: KFVS)

The semi truck jackknifed at the 95 mile marker near Hwy. 74. (Source: Diane O'Connell)

Traffic was backed up on I-55 after a semi truck jackknifed. (Source: Diane O'Connell)

Police reported a jackknifed semi at southbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. According to police dispatch, the scene was cleared by around 4:30 p.m.

According to Sgt. Rick Schmidt, it all began around 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 29.

Viewers in the area reported traffic was backed up. MoDOT was called due to the truck running into the cables.

According to police, it occurred at the 95-mile marker near Hwy. 74.

The fire department was called due to the smell of fuel.

