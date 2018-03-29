3 from KY arrested on felony theft charges

Three people were arrested after a theft was reported south of Mayfield, Kentucky, according to the sheriff's office. (Source: Graves Co. Sheriff's Office)

Around 5:30 a.m. on March 29 deputies were dispatched to Ridgeland Road for suspicious activity.

The suspects were reported going through yards and carrying items back to a car.

After a traffic stop was made, the suspects were arrested and taken to the Graves County Jail. More and $1,000 of items were in the car. Some items were returned to their owners.

Arrested and charged were:

George Wedge, 33, homeless, for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs/Etc. 2nd offense, driving on DUI suspended license 1st offense and theft by unlawful taking $500 or more but under $10,000.

Chasity D. Finney, 42, of Mayfield, Ky. for theft by unlawful taking $500 or more but under $10,000.

Amber R. Stoltenburg, 31 years old, of Paducah, Ky. for theft by unlawful taking $500 Or more but under $10,000.

