WKCTC to offer walk-in advising for summer/fall semesters

If you are interested in registering for summer and fall semester classes at West Kentucky Community and Technical College you can take advantage of walk-in advising Wednesdays and Thursdays from April 4 to May 10.

Students can meet with the WKCTC advising team and faculty advisors to get help through the enrollment process including creating an academic plan and building a class schedule.

Walk-in advising will take place in the Advising Center in the Anderson Technical Building, Room 106, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 pm.

Here are the Wednesdays and Thursdays dates:

April 4 and 5

April 11 and 7

April 18 and 19

April 25 and 26

May 2 and 3

May 9 and 10

For a list of summer and fall classes at WKCTC visit this website.

Contact the Advising Center at 270-534-3349 for more information about registering for classes.

