Carbondale Police ask for help identifying theft suspect

The City of Carbondale Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a retail theft investigation.

Police said on March 3 at 7:02 p.m., the suspect stole merchandise from Castle Perilous, located at 207 West Main Street.

They described the suspect as a white male who was wearing a tan coat and blue shirt and he has long hair.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS. The investigation into the incident is continuing.

