Man wanted for assault in Perry Co. found in Jackson, MO

Police with the Jackson Police Department said a fugitive has been arrested who was wanted for aggravated assault with a weapon in Perry County.

The Jackson Police Department took Michael E. Fuller into custody on an outstanding warrant out of Perry County, Missouri for first-degree aggravated assault with a weapon.

On Wednesday, March 28 the Jackson Police Department received information that Fuller from Perry County was attempting to conceal himself at a residence within the city of Jackson.

Police said after investigating, officers to believe that Fuller, 33, Perryville, Missouri was at a residence in the 200 block of Morgan St. and was currently wanted for aggravated assault with a weapon stemming from an incident in Perry County.

A search warrant was obtained for the residence and officials said that warrant was served by the Jackson Police Department. Fuller was found in that residence during the warrant service.

