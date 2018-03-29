Firefighters: Homeowner meant to burn down abandoned house

Abandoned house burned to the ground in Scott County, Mo. (Source: Rob Foote/KFVS)

Fire officials say a homeowner meant to burn down an abandoned house in Scott County, Missouri.

Crews arrived on the scene on Thursday, March 29 around 9 a.m.

According to the Scott County Rural Fire Protection District, the home was nearly burned to the ground by the time departments got there.

Fire officials at the scene said the person that reported the fire is believed to be the homeowner and that he meant to burn down the abandoned house.

Crews said they didn’t know about the burn because there is no record of the landowner telling the Department of Natural Resources of his intentions.

Fire crews weren’t sure if the owner would face any consequences because of the fire.

This was near the intersection of County Roads 352 & 353.

Scott County Rural and Charleston Department of Public Safety responded.

