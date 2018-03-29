Take time to honor a Vietnam Veteran today

On March 29 in 1973 United States soldiers were pulled out of South Vietnam. Those soldiers are now honored on National Vietnam War Veterans Day on March 29.

In Cape Girardeau, Missouri Smokehouse 61 is offering all Vietnam Veterans a pulled pork or pulled chicken sandwiches in a buy one get one free deal.

It was once the longest conflict in the nation's history and veterans of this time period are gaining the respect that was not so freely given upon their return. The war involved five U.S. presidents and lasted nearly two decades and 500,000 U.S.military personnel.

On National Vietnam War Veterans Day, we recognize the service and duty rendered by all servicemen and women of this era.

Observe the national day by taking time to thank a Vietnam Veteran, buy them a drink or lunch. The National Day Calendar notes that around the country, commemorative events, speeches and luncheons are being held inviting Vietnam Veterans as honored guests.

