Take time to honor a Vietnam Veteran today - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Take time to honor a Vietnam Veteran today

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
National Vietnam War Veterans Day is March 29. (Source: MGN) National Vietnam War Veterans Day is March 29. (Source: MGN)
(KFVS) -

On March 29 in 1973 United States soldiers were pulled out of South Vietnam. Those soldiers are now honored on National Vietnam War Veterans Day on March 29.

In Cape Girardeau, Missouri Smokehouse 61 is offering all Vietnam Veterans a pulled pork or pulled chicken sandwiches in a buy one get one free deal. 

It was once the longest conflict in the nation's history and veterans of this time period are gaining the respect that was not so freely given upon their return. The war involved five U.S. presidents and lasted nearly two decades and 500,000 U.S.military personnel.

On National Vietnam War Veterans Day, we recognize the service and duty rendered by all servicemen and women of this era.

Observe the national day by taking time to thank a Vietnam Veteran, buy them a drink or lunch. The National Day Calendar notes that around the country, commemorative events, speeches and luncheons are being held inviting Vietnam Veterans as honored guests. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Victims identified, Major Case Squad investigating Cape Girardeau shooting

    Victims identified, Major Case Squad investigating Cape Girardeau shooting

    Thursday, March 29 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-29 16:53:35 GMT
    Tyrese Lane, 18, was charged with tampering with evidence in connection to the shooting. (Source: KFVS)Tyrese Lane, 18, was charged with tampering with evidence in connection to the shooting. (Source: KFVS)

    The two victims killed in a shooting in Cape Girardeau, Missouri have been identified.

    The two victims killed in a shooting in Cape Girardeau, Missouri have been identified.

  • Southeast debate team crowned 2018 national champions

    Southeast debate team crowned 2018 national champions

    Southeast debate team crowned 2018 national champions

    Thursday, March 29 2018 12:12 PM EDT2018-03-29 16:12:25 GMT
    Source: Southeast Missouri State UniversitySource: Southeast Missouri State University
    Source: Southeast Missouri State UniversitySource: Southeast Missouri State University

    The Southeast Missouri State University debate team has been crowned the 2018 national champion for the third consecutive year. They earned the honor at a tournament in Pennsylvania.

    The Southeast Missouri State University debate team has been crowned the 2018 national champion for the third consecutive year. They earned the honor at a tournament in Pennsylvania.

  • Carbondale Police ask for help identifying theft suspect

    Carbondale Police ask for help identifying theft suspect

    Thursday, March 29 2018 12:08 PM EDT2018-03-29 16:08:52 GMT
    Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Carbondale police (Source: Carbondale Police Department)Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Carbondale police (Source: Carbondale Police Department)
    Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Carbondale police (Source: Carbondale Police Department)Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Carbondale police (Source: Carbondale Police Department)

    The City of Carbondale Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a retail theft investigation.

    The City of Carbondale Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a retail theft investigation.

    •   
Powered by Frankly