First Alert: Fog and scattered showers

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Rain chances increase as the day goes on
Expect dense fog and a few scattered showers this morning. 

Laura Wibbenmeyer says rain chances will increase by the middle of the morning into the afternoon hours.  Heavy rain will be possible at times.  Isolated flooding will be a concern. 

Temperatures today will hang in the 50s with a few areas hitting the lower 60s.  Rain will finally completely clear out tonight and Friday. 

Saturday and Sunday will bring more scattered showers.  Rain is likely Saturday afternoon and Saturday night.  Most of the area will be dry Easter Sunday morning, with more rain moving in by the afternoon and evening. 

It will be chilly on Sunday with temperatures starting in the 30s and only making it into the 40s

    The two victims killed in a shooting in Cape Girardeau, Missouri have been identified.

    The Southeast Missouri State University debate team has been crowned the 2018 national champion for the third consecutive year. They earned the honor at a tournament in Pennsylvania.

    The Southeast Missouri State University debate team has been crowned the 2018 national champion for the third consecutive year. They earned the honor at a tournament in Pennsylvania.

    The City of Carbondale Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a retail theft investigation.

