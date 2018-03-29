First Alert: Fog and scattered showers

Rain chances increase as the day goes on (Source: Pixabay)

Expect dense fog and a few scattered showers this morning.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says rain chances will increase by the middle of the morning into the afternoon hours. Heavy rain will be possible at times. Isolated flooding will be a concern.

Temperatures today will hang in the 50s with a few areas hitting the lower 60s. Rain will finally completely clear out tonight and Friday.

Saturday and Sunday will bring more scattered showers. Rain is likely Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. Most of the area will be dry Easter Sunday morning, with more rain moving in by the afternoon and evening.

It will be chilly on Sunday with temperatures starting in the 30s and only making it into the 40s

