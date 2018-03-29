First Alert: Cooler evening, rain to end

Rain chances increase as the day goes on. (Source: Viewer submitted/cNews)

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says a cold front is slowly moving south across the Heartland.

Showers continue to develop along this front and at times are producing locally heavy rain. Low lying areas may see some localized flooding but conditions will begin to improve later tonight.

For this evening temperatures will fall into the 40s as the front sinks south. Lows by morning will be in the upper 30s north to lower 40s south.

Friday will be partly cloudy and cool. Highs will reach the middle 50s north to near 60 far south.

A very weak disturbance will move through the area in the late afternoon. This disturbance may cause a sprinkle or two to develop but most areas finally look to remain dry.

Saturday and Sunday will bring more scattered showers. Rain is likely Saturday afternoon and Saturday night.

Most of the area will be dry Easter Sunday morning, with more rain moving in by the afternoon and evening.

It will be chilly on Sunday with temperatures starting in the 30s and only making it into the 40s.

