What you need to know March 29

We're looking at more rain this morning. There will be scattered showers throughout the morning and more widespread showers into the later morning hours.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says this afternoon or evening we will get even heavier rainfall with some isolated areas getting another inch or more of rain. So that means isolated flooding could be a concern in some places.

All of the Heartland will get sunshine tomorrow. High temperatures will be in the 50s or 60s. This will be the best day to get outside for several days.

The weekend mornings still look relatively dry. The wettest period looks to be Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunday still looks chilly with mornings temperatures in the 30s and high temperatures only climbing into the 40s. There could be a few wet snowflakes mixed with the rain.

Rapper DMX was given one year in prison in a tax fraud case.

A little boy is taking over the internet for his bold action in a bathroom.

Sunday is April Fools' Day, which means you may need to have a few pranks up your sleeve.

A woman in Canadia celebrated her 18th birthday with a bottle of wine and a lottery ticket worth $1 million.

