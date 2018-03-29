Power restored for more than 1000 in Cape Girardeau Co., MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Power restored for more than 1000 in Cape Girardeau Co., MO

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
A power outage is affecting people in Fruitland, MO
FRUITLAND, MO (KFVS) -

More than 1000 people were without power in Cape Girardeau County according to the Citizens Electric outage map.

The site indicated that 1926 customers were without power in Fruitland, Missouri.

The company said a substation in the Fruitland area suffered a critical failure and that crews were making repairs.

Power was restored by 9 am. according to the company.

Officials said they are unsure if lightning caused the outage.

