Power restored for more than 1000 in Cape Girardeau Co., MO

The two victims killed in a shooting in Cape Girardeau, Missouri have been identified.
The Southeast Missouri State University debate team has been crowned the 2018 national champion for the third consecutive year. They earned the honor at a tournament in Pennsylvania.
The City of Carbondale Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a retail theft investigation.
Police with the Jackson Police Department said a fugitive has been arrested who was wanted for aggravated assault with a weapon in Perry County.
According to fire officials with Scott County Rural Fire Protection District the home nearly burned to the ground by the time departments got to the scene.
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.
The former Marine sergeant, who was within 60 days of medically retiring for PTSD, told investigators he did it because his wife had been nagging him.
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.
Jesse Kilgus, 51, of Elizabethtown, was shot dead at about 1 p.m. behind John Hardin High School.
The United Dixie White Knights admitted to sending a threatening video link to members of the NAACP and the MS Rising Coalition Wednesday.
If you'd like to take advantage of the unsuspecting, the following list is for you.
There have been no confirmed reports of illnesses associated with the products, but people are urged not to use them.
The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.
The Valdosta police chief noted a "counter argument” that Taylor felt he was acting in self-defense, but “the problem is that we don’t agree."
