Sticker shock in Van Buren over $9 million bond issue

The two victims killed in a shooting in Cape Girardeau, Missouri have been identified.
The Southeast Missouri State University debate team has been crowned the 2018 national champion for the third consecutive year. They earned the honor at a tournament in Pennsylvania.
The City of Carbondale Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a retail theft investigation.
Police with the Jackson Police Department said a fugitive has been arrested who was wanted for aggravated assault with a weapon in Perry County.
According to fire officials with Scott County Rural Fire Protection District the home nearly burned to the ground by the time departments got to the scene.
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.
The former Marine sergeant, who was within 60 days of medically retiring for PTSD, told investigators he did it because his wife had been nagging him.
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.
Jesse Kilgus, 51, of Elizabethtown, was shot dead at about 1 p.m. behind John Hardin High School.
If you'd like to take advantage of the unsuspecting, the following list is for you.
Some mourners have predicted increased unrest beyond the unruly but mostly nonviolent protests that have disrupted traffic and two professional basketball games since the March 18 shooting.
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.
Jones County school officials concluded their investigation into accusations of a principle cutting a student's hair Wednesday.
There have been no confirmed reports of illnesses associated with the products, but people are urged not to use them.
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.
