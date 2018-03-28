Madison County, MO church fire a total loss, 2 hurt in explosion

Fire crews were called to a fire at Mountain View Church near Marquand, Missouri on Wednesday, March 28.

The church is just off of Highway A.

According to Madison County Katy McCutcheon, two men were trying to light a pilot light and there was an explosion. They were burned and were taken in serious condition by ambulance to a St. Louis hospital.

Due to weather, they were not able to airlift the men for treatment. The church is considered a total loss.

Crews were still at the scene at 9:30 p.m. putting out smoldering spots. The church had a large basement and held a lot of debris.

Marquand and Cherokee Pass Fire Crews responded to the fire, according to the sheriff.

