Farmington PD looking for person of interest in theft

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Farmington Police Department)
(Source: Farmington Police Department) (Source: Farmington Police Department)
FARMINGTON, MO (KFVS) -

Farmington Police Department is needing help identifying a person of interest in a recent theft.

The department is investigating a theft at Eagle Mart on E. Karsch Blvd. on Tuesday, March 20.

They ask you if you have any information regarding this man to please contact the police department at 573-756-6686 and ask for Detective Gammon.

