Armed, dangerous man wanted for murder after shooting in Malden, MO

A Poplar Bluff man is now wanted for murder after a deadly shooting in Malden, Missouri on March 28, according to Malden Police Chief Jarrett Bullock.

Police are looking for David Lee Anderson, 30, with the address of 625 South Sixth Street in Poplar Bluff, Mo. He is charged with knowingly murdering Geoffrey Wright by shooting him.

Prosecuting Attorney Jeff McCormick has filed felony charges of Class A felony murder, felony armed criminal action, and Class C felony unlawful possession of a firearm against Anderson in connection with the shooting death of Geoffrey Wright.

He described as being African-American, 5'9" and 185 pounds. He also has a noticeable scar on his upper lip.

Anderson is considered armed and dangerous.

He has active warrants in Butler and Dunklin Counties.He had previously been convicted of felony robbery second degree on May 22, 2012, in Dunklin County

According to Chief Bullock, officers responded to shots fired in the area of N. Kimball and East Peck Streets around 11:36 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officers found an unresponsive black male in the front seat of a vehicle parked behind 613 N. Kimball Street.

The victim had multiple gunshot wounds. EMS arrived and the victim was unresponsive.

The coroner pronounced the victim dead at 11:50 a.m. Coroner James Powell said the case is under investigation and the autopsy for the victim is set for Friday morning, March 30 in Farmington, Mo.

Officers set up a perimeter to secure the crime scene. The Dunklin County Major Case Squad was activated.

Malden Police, the Dunklin Co. Sheriff's Office, Missouri Highway Patrol Div. of Drug and Crime Control and the Major Case Squad are investigating.

If you see or know where the suspect is, contact local law enforcement. Do not approach Anderson, according to police.

