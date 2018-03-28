Armed, dangerous man wanted after deadly shooting in Malden, MO

A man is wanted after a deadly shooting in Malden, Missouri on March 28.

According to Malden Police Chief Jarrett Bullock, officers responded to shots fired in the area of N. Kimball and East Peck Streets around 11:36 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officers found an unresponsive black male in the front seat of a vehicle parked behind 613 N. Kimball Street.

The victim had multiple gunshot wounds. The coroner pronounced the victim dead at 11:50 a.m.

EMS arrived and the victim was unresponsive. Officers set up a perimeter to secure the crime scene. The Dunklin County Major Case Squad was activated.

Police are looking a person of interest in the case. David Lee Anderson, 30, is 5'9" and 185 pounds. He also has a noticeable scar on his upper lip.

Anderson is considered armed and dangerous. He has active warrants in Butler and Dunklin Counties.

If you see or know where he is, contact law enforcement.

