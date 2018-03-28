Armed, dangerous man taken into custody after deadly shooting in Malden, MO

A Poplar Bluff man has been captured in Hayti Heights, MO after a deadly shooting in Malden, Missouri on Wednesday, March 28.

Police have taken 30-year-old David Lee Anderson into custody with no incident.

According to Jarrett Bullock, they followed electronic leads to track Anderson to a home at 651 Tucker in Hayti Heights around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 29.

He is charged with knowingly murdering Geoffrey Wright by shooting him.

Prosecuting Attorney Jeff McCormick has filed felony charges of Class A felony murder, felony armed criminal action, and Class C felony unlawful possession of a firearm against Anderson in connection with the shooting death of Geoffrey Wright.

Bullock would like to thank authorities in Dunklin and Pemiscot Counties, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and municipal departments for their help in tracking Anderson down.

According to police, Anderson was considered armed and dangerous.

Anderson's information was submitted into a nationwide police database, according to Chief Jarrett Bullock.

He has active warrants in Butler and Dunklin Counties.

He had previously been convicted of felony robbery second degree on May 22, 2012, in Dunklin County.

According to Chief Bullock, officers responded to shots fired in the area of N. Kimball and East Peck Streets around 11:36 a.m. on Wednesday, March 28.

Officers found an unresponsive black male in the front seat of a vehicle parked behind 613 N. Kimball Street.

The victim had multiple gunshot wounds. EMS arrived and the victim was unresponsive.

The coroner pronounced the victim dead at 11:50 a.m. Coroner James Powell said the case is under investigation and the autopsy for the victim is set for Friday morning, March 30 in Farmington, Mo.

Officers set up a perimeter to secure the crime scene. The Dunklin County Major Case Squad was activated.

Malden Police, the Dunklin Co. Sheriff's Office, Missouri Highway Patrol Div. of Drug and Crime Control and the Major Case Squad are investigating.

