Man charged in Martin, TN Huddle House burglary

A Martin, Tennessee man is facing charges after a burglary at Huddle House on March 28.

According to Martin Police Asst. Chief Phillip Fuqua the suspect, Rocha A. Kimmel, 20, was charged with burglary, theft of property and vandalism.

Just before 6:45 a.m. a burglary was reported at the business. An outside window had been broken out and inside an office window was broken and the office door was open.

Police said $537.52 was taken from the office. After reviewing video, investigators located Kimmel who admitted to the crime.

He will be arraigned in court on March 29.

