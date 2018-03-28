4 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Paducah, KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

4 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Paducah, KY

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
3 cars crashed in Paducah, KY (Source: Paducah Police) 3 cars crashed in Paducah, KY (Source: Paducah Police)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Four people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Paducah, Kentucky on Wednesday, March 28.

According to police, a driver failed to stop at a stop sign on Martin Luther King Dr. and N. 6th St. The vehicle then hit Scion being driven east and that car then crashed with a Volvo.

The Volvo ended up off the road and hit a tree. The Scion also hit a tree. The first vehicle, a Cadillac, spun around and hit a vehicle again before stopping. 

All three drivers were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Boy crawls under toilet stall door, asks for help washing hands

    Boy crawls under toilet stall door, asks for help washing hands

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:02 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:02:51 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:02 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:02:51 GMT
    The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-a restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door. (Source: drew./Twitter)The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-a restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door. (Source: drew./Twitter)

    The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.

    The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.

  • 9-year-old Mariah Martinez found safe after 2 years

    9-year-old Mariah Martinez found safe after 2 years

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 3:57 PM EDT2018-03-27 19:57:26 GMT
    Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited ChildrenSource: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
    Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited ChildrenSource: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

    9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.

    9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.

  • Former teacher pleads guilty to bringing students home for sex

    Former teacher pleads guilty to bringing students home for sex

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-03-28 15:13:56 GMT
    Jessie Lorene Goline (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)Jessie Lorene Goline (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
    Jessie Lorene Goline (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)Jessie Lorene Goline (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

    A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.

    A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.

    •   
Powered by Frankly