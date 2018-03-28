4 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Paducah, KY

Four people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Paducah, Kentucky on Wednesday, March 28.

According to police, a driver failed to stop at a stop sign on Martin Luther King Dr. and N. 6th St. The vehicle then hit Scion being driven east and that car then crashed with a Volvo.

The Volvo ended up off the road and hit a tree. The Scion also hit a tree. The first vehicle, a Cadillac, spun around and hit a vehicle again before stopping.

All three drivers were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

