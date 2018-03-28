Lourdes Hospice offers free day camp for children who have lost - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Lourdes Hospice offers free day camp for children who have lost a loved one

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Lourdes Hospice offers grief camp to children who have lost loved ones. (Souce: Lourdes Hospice) Lourdes Hospice offers grief camp to children who have lost loved ones. (Souce: Lourdes Hospice)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Lourdes Hospice provides support for both patients and their families during times of transition, illness, death and grief.

For 14 years, Lourdes Hospice has offered Camp Robin, a camp for children affected by the loss of a loved one or friend. This year's camp will be on Saturday, Apr. 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Heartland Church. Registration begins at 8:45 a.m.

Camp Robin has therapeutic activities in a fun, safe environment to help children (4-17) deal with grief. The camp is offered free to children their parents or guardians living in Western Kentucky and Southern Kentucky.

Campers will enjoy Animal Tales, Pet Therapy with LOAL dogs and Cassidy's Cause horses, a free lunch, arts and crafts, story and letter writing time and a memorial ceremony with a balloon send-off at 1:45 p.m. to end the day. Sessions available for parents and guardians include "How to Help Yourself" and "Helping Children Grieve."

We continually work to improve our camp and the techniques that will most benefit those who attend,” says Shannah D. Poindexter, Community Relationship Manager. “Our teen program, like the other age grouped sessions, focuses on specific needs that teens face. Just being around others your same age who have experienced loss enables an open atmosphere and the understanding that “I am not alone”. This year we have a group of teen volunteers who will help and further enhance the idea of kids helping kids.” 

Camp Robin was named to honor a Lourdes Hospice patient who passed away in the fall of 2005; she died at the age of thirteen.

