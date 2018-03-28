Meet our new KFVS VP/GM: Chris Conroy

By Chris Conroy

KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager

Hello Heartland. My name is Chris Conroy and I am the new Vice President and General Manager here at KFVS12. I've been here a couple of weeks and I want to say thank you to everyone for being so warm and welcoming. In the coming weeks, my wife and I look forward to getting to know you.

I want to thank the team and viewers at my last station, KAIT in Jonesboro, Arkansas, for their many years of love and support. During my time there, I had the pleasure of serving people in southern Missouri. Joining the team at KFVS12 means I can do even more to serve people across the Heartland. As I look at the Heartland with fresh eyes, I see a place with so much promise, a great quality of life, educational opportunities, and wonderful people.

"A Better Heartland" is our new editorial series. You can see it during Heartland Newscasts, on KFVS12.com, on the KFVS12 News App, and our social media pages. We'll shine a light on people and organizations that are working to make things better. We’ll ask questions. And examine our issues.

Winston Churchill said: "Courage is what it takes to stand up and speak; courage is also what it takes to sit down and listen."

When it comes to these editorials, you have a voice even when you disagree with us. A Better Heartland makes that promise to you. We want to hear your ideas, what you believe is working, and what you think needs to be improved. This is our chance to work together and make this A Better Heartland.

