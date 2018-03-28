2 vehicles involved in injury crash on Hwy. 641 S. in Murray, KY

Two vehicles were involved in an injury crash on Wednesday, March 28 on Highway 641 South at the intersection of Tabard Drive.

According to police, two vehicles left the road into a ditch, one was flipped over on its roof.

The 18-year-old driver of a Pontiac Grand Prix was southbound and rear-ended a Ford Explorer stopped to make a turn on Tabard Dr.

The Explorer hit the brick Spring Creek subdivision wall landing in a ditch full of rainwater.

The car also ended up in the ditch sideways and then on its roof. Both drivers were able to get out of their vehicles.

Police were assisted at the scene by the Murray Fire Department and EMS. Both drivers were taken to an area hospital by ambulance for treatment of injuries.

