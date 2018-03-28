Several sentenced in Gallatin County, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Several sentenced in Gallatin County, IL

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
SHAWNEETOWN, IL (KFVS) -

According to the Gallatin County, Illinois Sheriff's Office, three people have been sentenced to prison time for various crimes. 

Misty Hazel of Shawneetown, Illinois pleaded guilty to charges stemming from using a vehicle to transport and possess 31.1 grams of methamphetamine under a negotiated plea agreement.

She was sentenced to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. The case was investigated by the Shawneetown Police Dept. with assistance from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Dept., the Illinois State Police, and Gallatin County Probation.

Roxann Roberts, of White County, formerly of Shawneetown,  pleaded guilty under a negotiated plea agreement in Gallatin County Court Monday morning. Roberts pleaded guilty to possessing less than five grams of methamphetamine in Shawneetown. 

Roberts was also involved in a theft and burglary ring busted by Gallatin County law enforcement Thursday that stretched between Gallatin and White Counties. It involved a search warrant and a number of arrests. Roberts admitted to having methamphetamine in her possession and was sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Correction with a one-year period of parole. 

A 1995 Honda ATV used in the crime was forfeited to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Department as part of the negotiated plea agreement. 

The case was investigated by the Shawneetown Police Department, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Department, and the Ridgway Police Dept.

Nicholas Jester, formerly of Gallatin County, also pleaded guilty under a negotiated plea agreement in Gallatin County Circuit Court Monday morning for his involvement in the burglary and theft ring from Thursday, March 22, in Gallatin County. 

Jester pleaded guilty to one count of burglary and was sentenced to five-years in the Illinois Department of Corrections with a mandatory parole period of two-years. 

Jester admitted that he made an unlawful entry into a building South of Omaha, Ill. on Graves Road when he beat the handle off of the door with a sledgehammer. Jester said that the break-in was done with the intent to commit a theft once inside. 

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Department, Shawneetown Police Department, and Ridgway Police Department all investigated and worked the case. 

The Sheriff, two deputies, two chiefs of police, and several concerned citizens pursued Jester all morning on March 22 through Northern Gallatin County and into White County, where he was apprehended with assistance from the White County Sheriff’s Department and workers from an oil field company.

