Rosiclare, IL student wins sheriff's scholarship

Phillips has won the scholarship from the ISA (Source: Hardin County Sheriff's Office, Facebook)

Hardin County Jerry Sheriff Fricker has announced that the winner of the 2018-2019 Illinois Sheriffs’ Association Scholarship is Michael Phillips of Rosiclare, Ill.

Michael is the son of James and Dena Phillips. He is a senior at Hardin County High School.

He will be attending Southeastern Illinois College in the fall of 2018.

