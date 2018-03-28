Marion, IL man sentenced to IDOC for DUI charges

The first charge involved a DUI written by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and the second was written by the Marion Police Department. (Source: Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

A Marion man was sentenced to 8 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on Wednesday, March 28 due to two felony DUI convictions.

34-year-old Jeremiah Mandrell pled guilty to both DUI charges last year, but then subsequently failed to appear in court further until he was arrested on warrants in January.

The first charge involved a DUI written by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and the second was written by the Marion Police Department.

Mandrell was sentenced to 5 years on the earlier charge, and three years on the subsequent charge, with the sentences to run consecutively, totaling eight years in prison.

Mandrell has a criminal history, including multiple prior DUIs.

State's Attorney Brandon Zanotti commended both the Sheriff’s Department and Marion Police Department for their great work in getting a dangerous person off our roads, and Assistant State’s Attorney John Currie, who led the prosecution of the case.

