3 teenagers charged in Benton, IL burglary

According to the Benton, Illinois Police Department, three teenagers are facing charges after a burglary investigation.

On March 26 around 5 p.m., police responded to a vehicle burglary in the 200 block of McFall Street.

Officers later tracked down three male suspects aged 14 to 15-years-old. They were charged and released to their parents.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.