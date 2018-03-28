Murray State's Stark earns All-America Honors

The St. Louis Cardinals have announced they are bringing back their Spanish broadcasts for select games for the 2018 season.
The Cardinals have announced their Opening Day roster for the 2018 season.
Murray State men's basketball player Jonathan Stark has been named part of the Associated Press NCAA D-I Men's Basketball All-America Team.
Murray State lost to favored West Virginia 85-68 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 16.
Murray State senior guard Jonathan Stark is the 2017-18 Ohio Valley Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Year. Stark helped to lead the Racers to a 16-2 record and the OVC regular season championship.
