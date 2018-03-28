Murray State's Stark earns All-America Honors - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murray State's Stark earns All-America Honors

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

Murray State men's basketball player Jonathan Stark has been named part of the Associated Press NCAA D-I Men's Basketball All-America Team.

According to Murray State Athletics, the Mumford, Tenn. native was named OVC player of the year and set a 3 point shot record, making 100 baskets. He also led the league in scoring with 21.4 points per game average.

Stark is the 16th Murray State player to be named All-America team.

