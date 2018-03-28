KY drivers: One text or call could risk it all - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KY drivers: One text or call could risk it all

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
The Kentucky Office of Highway Safety and law enforcement are asking drivers to keep their eyes on the road. (Source: Pixabay) The Kentucky Office of Highway Safety and law enforcement are asking drivers to keep their eyes on the road. (Source: Pixabay)
FRANKFORT, KY (KFVS) -

The Kentucky Office of Highway Safety and law enforcement are asking drivers to keep their eyes on the road.

Its part of the "One Text or Call Could Wreck It All" campaign.

“Distracted driving is a growing threat as too many drivers are ignoring their responsibilities behind the wheel,” said KOHS Executive Director Dr. Noelle Hunter. “By educating drivers on the consequences of distracted driving and following through with traffic enforcement, we are sending a clear message that we are serious about stopping this deadly behavior.”

According to Kentucky’s texting law, which took effect April 15, 2010, violators could be subject to fines of $25 on a first offense and $50 on each additional offense, plus court costs.

In the Commonwealth, there were more than 57,000 crashes in March 28, resulting in 14,600 injuries and 147 deaths due to distracted driving.

For more information, please visit www.distraction.gov.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 9-year-old Mariah Martinez found safe after 2 years

    9-year-old Mariah Martinez found safe after 2 years

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 3:57 PM EDT2018-03-27 19:57:26 GMT
    Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited ChildrenSource: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
    Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited ChildrenSource: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

    9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.

    9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.

  • Boy crawls under toilet stall door, asks for help washing hands

    Boy crawls under toilet stall door, asks for help washing hands

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:02 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:02:51 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:02 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:02:51 GMT
    The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-a restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door. (Source: drew./Twitter)The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-a restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door. (Source: drew./Twitter)

    The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.

    The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.

  • Former teacher pleads guilty to bringing students home for sex

    Former teacher pleads guilty to bringing students home for sex

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-03-28 15:13:56 GMT
    Jessie Lorene Goline (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)Jessie Lorene Goline (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
    Jessie Lorene Goline (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)Jessie Lorene Goline (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

    A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.

    A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.

    •   
Powered by Frankly