KY drivers: One text or call could risk it all

The Kentucky Office of Highway Safety and law enforcement are asking drivers to keep their eyes on the road.

Its part of the "One Text or Call Could Wreck It All" campaign.

“Distracted driving is a growing threat as too many drivers are ignoring their responsibilities behind the wheel,” said KOHS Executive Director Dr. Noelle Hunter. “By educating drivers on the consequences of distracted driving and following through with traffic enforcement, we are sending a clear message that we are serious about stopping this deadly behavior.”

According to Kentucky’s texting law, which took effect April 15, 2010, violators could be subject to fines of $25 on a first offense and $50 on each additional offense, plus court costs.

In the Commonwealth, there were more than 57,000 crashes in March 28, resulting in 14,600 injuries and 147 deaths due to distracted driving.

For more information, please visit www.distraction.gov.

