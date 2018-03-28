"Supernatural" meets "Scooby-Doo"

What does the CW hit "Supernatural" have in common with the classic cartoon "Scooby-Doo?"

If you're reading this story, you probably already have some interest in the show "Supernatural." But, just in case, here's a little bit about the show.

It's an American fantasy horror television series that was first hit the air in 2005 on what was then known as The WB and continued to air on its successor, The CW. The thirteenth season of the show started airing on October 12, 2017. The show focuses primarily on brothers Dean and Sam Winchester as they travel across the country hunting down evil supernatural creatures.

On Thursday, March 29, the season will feature an animated crossover episode with "Scooby-Doo." Zoiks!

In the episode, cleverly titled "Scoobynatural," Sam, Dean, and Castiel (a fallen angel the brothers work with) are transported to the animated world of Scooby-Doo where they join forces with Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy, and Scooby to solve a ghostly mystery.

You can watch the episode at 7 p.m. on The Heartland's CW.