More than $150,000 approved to help Malden, MO tornado recovery - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

More than $150,000 approved to help Malden, MO tornado recovery

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: Kelsey Anders/KFVS) (Source: Kelsey Anders/KFVS)
MALDEN, MO (KFVS) -

Malden, Missouri will receive more than $150,000 to help recover from a tornado that swept through the area in February.

The announcement was made on March 28 by Governor Eric Greitens, in partnership with the Delta Regional Authority (DRA).

“When a tornado struck Southeast Missouri, we told the rest of the state about a resilient community that remained unbroken in the face of danger and damage,” said Governor Greitens. “We wanted you to know that we’re still with you, helping to rebuild and repair what you’ve lost. We want the state to know that the people of Malden are tough, and we know they’ll rebuild and rise up twice as strong.”

Funding in the amount of $75,000 will be used to help the city rebuild the municipal electric system including electric poles and cables, labor, equipment and to purchase a backup generator as approved by the DRA.

According to the Governor's office, the Bootheel Regional Planning Commission worked with the city to submit an Emergency Community Development Block Grant application through which the Missouri Department of Economic Development approved $79,250. This funding will help with debris removal and the initial electrical line repair.

“This investment aligns with DRA’s primary goal of investing in infrastructure that supports growth in Delta communities and demonstrates our agency’s ability to act quickly to help communities when they need it most,” said Peter Kinder, alternate federal co-chairman of DRA. “The City of Malden and entire area has come together in the wake of the tornado to rebuild, clearly demonstrating a resilient community spirit.”

“We appreciate funding from DRA and state, who understood how important it is for us to take care of our community first in our recovery efforts,” Malden Mayor Denton Kooyman said.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Boy crawls under toilet stall door, asks for help washing hands

    Boy crawls under toilet stall door, asks for help washing hands

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:02 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:02:51 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:02 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:02:51 GMT
    The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-a restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door. (Source: drew./Twitter)The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-a restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door. (Source: drew./Twitter)

    The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.

    The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.

  • 9-year-old Mariah Martinez found safe after 2 years

    9-year-old Mariah Martinez found safe after 2 years

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 3:57 PM EDT2018-03-27 19:57:26 GMT
    Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited ChildrenSource: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
    Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited ChildrenSource: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

    9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.

    9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.

  • Former teacher pleads guilty to bringing students home for sex

    Former teacher pleads guilty to bringing students home for sex

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-03-28 15:13:56 GMT
    Jessie Lorene Goline (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)Jessie Lorene Goline (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
    Jessie Lorene Goline (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)Jessie Lorene Goline (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

    A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.

    A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.

    •   
Powered by Frankly