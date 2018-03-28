Victims identified, Major Case Squad investigating Cape Girardeau shooting

Tyrese Lane, 18, was charged with tampering with evidence in connection to the shooting. (Source: KFVS)

The two victims killed in a shooting in Cape Girardeau, Missouri have been identified.

Police said the victim located at the hospital is Quincy R. Lucious, Illinois, 18-year-old of St. Louis. Another victim, located at the residence is identified as Leslie C. Williams, 20, of Cape Girardeau.

According to police, charges have also been filed against a man that was taken away from the scene in handcuffs.

Tyrese Lane, 18, from Cape Girardeau, was charged with tampering with evidence in a felony prosecution. He remains in police custody.

According to court documents, Lane told detectives he was in the home at the time of the homicide. He allegedly told them the man who was murdered was a friend of his and he had been staying at the apartment the night before.

According to detectives, it is not believed Lane is involved to the homicide.

They say Lane told them he tried to revive his friend after the shooting and tried contacting someone across the hall to call 911. He said after that, he was looking around the apartment and noticed there were several bullets lying around.

According to court documents, Lane thought he would be blamed for the homicide, so he picked up a couple of bullets and put them into his pants pockets and planned on disposing of them at a later time.

Detectives say when Lane was brought in for questioning, the bullets were found in his pants pockets.

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad was activated on March 28, 2018, and continues to investigate.

The shooting killed two people on Wednesday, March 28.

According to Sgt. Rick Schmidt, officers were dispatched to Cape Meadows apartments at around 10:28 a.m. The caller reported someone had been shot in the back. That person was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead.

During the investigation, a second victim was found dead inside an apartment at 516 Cape Meadows.

The Major Case Squad was activated and is in charge of the case.

According to Chief Wes Blair, the public is not at risk.

A shoe and a gun found at the scene are considered evidence in the case, according to Schmidt. He also said investigators don't know what kind of gun it is at this time.

