Police: 2 victims in deadly Cape Girardeau shooting shot each other

Tyrese Lane, 18, was charged with tampering with evidence in connection to the shooting. (Source: KFVS)

The Major Case Squad found two victims killed in a shooting in Cape Girardeau, Missouri shot at each other.

According to the Major Case Squad, Lucious and Williams were involved in a dispute inside an apartment at Cape Meadows. They said both men had guns and both shot at each other.

As a result, officers say both men were hit and died as a result of those injuries.

While it was first reported that Lucious was shot in the back, officers say the autopsy results confirmed that was not the case.

The Major Case Squad has been deactivated.

On Wednesday, March 28 at 10:28 a.m., the Cape Girardeau Police Department received a report of a person down near the 500 block of Cape Meadows Circle.

Later, police say they found that this person was taken to an area hospital. He was identified as 18-year-old Quincy R. Lucious III, of St. Louis.

According to police, he died from gunshot wounds.

While officers were investigating the first call, they found a second person dead. He was identified as 20-year-old Leslie C. Williams, of Cape Girardeau. They say he also had gunshot wounds.

According to police, charges were filed against a man that was taken away from the scene in handcuffs.

Tyrese Lane, 18, from Cape Girardeau, was charged with tampering with evidence in a felony prosecution. He remains in police custody.

According to court documents, Lane told detectives he was in the home at the time of the homicide. He allegedly told them the man who was murdered was a friend of his and he had been staying at the apartment the night before.

According to detectives, it is not believed Lane is involved in the homicide.

They say Lane told them he tried to revive his friend after the shooting and tried contacting someone across the hall to call 911. He said after that, he was looking around the apartment and noticed there were several bullets lying around.

According to court documents, Lane thought he would be blamed for the homicide, so he picked up a couple of bullets and put them into his pants pockets and planned on disposing of them at a later time.

Detectives say when Lane was brought in for questioning, the bullets were found in his pants pockets.

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad was activated on March 28, 2018.

