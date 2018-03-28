2 people dead, Major Case Squad activated in Cape Girardeau shoo - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 people dead, Major Case Squad activated in Cape Girardeau shooting

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Cape Girardeau police were on the scene of a shooting that killed two people on Wednesday, March 28. Officials said they were called to the incident at 10:28 a.m.

It happened at the Cape Meadows apartments Wednesday morning.

According to Sgt. Rick Schmidt, officers were dispatched to Cape Meadows apartments. The caller reported someone had been shot in the back. That person was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead. 

During the investigation, a second victim was found dead inside an apartment at 516 Cape Meadows.

One person was taken into custody but is not considered a suspect as of yet, according to Schmidt.

The Major Case Squad has been activated and is in charge of the case. 

According to Chief Wes Blair, the public is not at risk.

A shoe and a gun found at the scene are considered evidence in the case, according to Schmidt. He also said investigators don't know what kind of gun it is at this time.

The scene is secure.

