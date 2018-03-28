Most of Kentucky under flood watch

Fire crews were called to a fire at Mountain View Mission Church near Marquand, Missouri on Wednesday.
Fire crews were called to a fire at Mountain View Mission Church near Marquand, Missouri on Wednesday.
Farmington Police Department is needing help identifying a person of interest in a recent theft.
Farmington Police Department is needing help identifying a person of interest in a recent theft.
A man is wanted after a deadly shooting in Malden, Missouri on March 28.
A man is wanted after a deadly shooting in Malden, Missouri on March 28.
The Southern Illinois University Carbondale chancellor responded to a recent release about a faculty vote against reorganization.
The Southern Illinois University Carbondale chancellor responded to a recent release about a faculty vote against reorganization.
Lourdes Hospice provides support for both patients and their families during times of transition, illness, death and grief.
Lourdes Hospice provides support for both patients and their families during times of transition, illness, death and grief.