Hearings planned ahead of automatic voter registration

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois State Board of Elections will hold public hearings on the state's automatic voter registration system before it takes effect this summer.

The board says the hearings will explain the system to the public and answer any questions about its implementation. Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner approved the automatic voter registration law in August. The measure will take effect July 1.

People will be automatically registered to vote when they apply for or renew a driver's license or when they interact with certain state agencies. The law contains measures to prevent those ineligible to vote from registering. It also allows people to opt-out of automatic registration.

Hearings begin in April and will be held across the state. Illinois is the tenth state to adopt automatic voter registration.

