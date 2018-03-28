REO Speedwagon/Styx ticket winners - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

REO Speedwagon/Styx ticket winners

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
(Source: Show Me Center) (Source: Show Me Center)
(KFVS) -

Congratulations to Pat Lester of Cape Girardeau and Shelia Wilburn of Kennett for winning the prize package for the REO Speedwagon and Styx concert at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

They each got two tickets to the show plus a one night stay at the Drury Plaza Hotel.

Thanks to everyone who entered!

Powered by Frankly